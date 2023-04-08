The Rotunda kiosk in Towneley Park, a popular cafe with dog walkers and park users, will be open seven days a week all year round.

The cafe was previously run for 15 years by sisters Jean Holt and Joyce Finn under the name Caffeine Rush.

In an an announcement made on Thursday Burnley Leisure said that all cash made at the cafe will be re-invested into the community, funding projects like stroke and cardiac rehabilitation, swimming lessons for children, education programmes in schools and access to culture for all.