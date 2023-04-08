News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Leisure and Culture announce it has taken over popular Rotunda cafe at Towneley Park Burnley

A popular park cafe has been taken over by Burnley Leisure and Culture.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

The Rotunda kiosk in Towneley Park, a popular cafe with dog walkers and park users, will be open seven days a week all year round.

The cafe was previously run for 15 years by sisters Jean Holt and Joyce Finn under the name Caffeine Rush.

In an an announcement made on Thursday Burnley Leisure said that all cash made at the cafe will be re-invested into the community, funding projects like stroke and cardiac rehabilitation, swimming lessons for children, education programmes in schools and access to culture for all.

