Burnley and Padiham's best breakfast spots, according to readers

By John Deehan
Published 12th Feb 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 10:40 BST
If breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, then Burnley and Padiham are home to some must-visit spots for a hearty start.

We asked readers to share their favorite breakfast places, and these were the top picks (In no particuar order). Whether you’re after a classic Full English, a trendy avocado toast, or just a perfectly brewed coffee, these local favorites have you covered.

The best breakfast spots in Burnley and Padiham, as chosen by our readers

1. IMG_7603.jpg

The best breakfast spots in Burnley and Padiham, as chosen by our readers Photo: JD

Inghams DIner, Burnley.

2. Best breakfast spots

Inghams DIner, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Plumbe Street Miners Club, Burnley.

3. Best breakfast spots

Plumbe Street Miners Club, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Park Life Cafe at Towneley.

4. Best breakfast spots

Park Life Cafe at Towneley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

