Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

News that his hospitality venues, that are situated in the ‘Northern Quarter of Burnley’ will not be part of the town’s Christmas lights display this year, left Ray Harrison feeling very unfestive!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray, who owns The Circ Retro bar, The Circus Lounge and The Electric Circus, on Bank Parade, said he was ‘disappointed’ that for the fourth year running, despite his appeals, the area would not have Christmas lights.

Ray said: “I wish Burnley Council would consider that around £400,000 worth of investment into bars, restaurants and apartments has gone into the Bank Parade area over the past five years. The area deserves something for those who have invested to give our customers and the community something for Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News that his hospitality venues, that are situated in the ‘Northern Quarter of Burnley’ will not be part of the town’s Christmas lights display this year, left Ray Harrison feeling very unfestive

‘The Circ’ was created three years ago when Ray bought the former industrial warehouses and built up three venues. The quirky and industrial feel of the venues give them that ‘Northern Quarter’ vibe. Ray filled them with memorabilllia and interesting items he has collected over the years while on his world travels. Ray recently handed over the baton to The Circus Cafe Lounge and The Electric Circus to his nephew, Wayne Walsh, heralding the start of a new era for the venues that host regular live music events and band nights. And The Circ Retro bar has also welcomed a new landlord and landlady Leigh Wallace and his wife Stephenie, who took over the reins on Monday. There is also another venue on Bank Parade, The Loom music venue, bar and restaurant.

A spokesman for Burnley Council said the commissioning of the Christmas lights installation was carried out by the authority’s engineering team and the contract runs from 2023 to 2028.

The spokesman said: “The locations specified in the contract have been the same for several years and previously Bank Parade hasn’t been included as it’s only been in the last few years that the nature of the street (nightlife) has started to evolve. We do however want to support the newer businesses and it may be possible for the council to provide additional decorations on Bank Parade.

“ Unfortunately this couldn't be until next year due to the lead in time of contract variations, purchasing, permissions etc..”