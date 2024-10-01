Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This October, pizza fans can dine deliciously for less at PizzaExpress’ with any Classic pizza for just £8. That’s right, ANY Classic pizza for £8, all day, every day.

Whether you’re craving the nations favourite American Hot, featuring paprika-spiced pepperoni and creamy mozzarella, or fancy trying something new from our Autumn menu, featuring the Meatball Italiano, with spicy beef, indulgent Gran Milano cheese and mozzarella - there’s never been a better time to dine with mates, dates or maybe just some quality time for you and your favourite slice, thanks to this offer.

£8 Classic pizza details:

Any Classic pizza for £8, all day, every day at PizzaExpress.

From Tuesday 1st – Thursday 24th October, pizza fans can get a taste of their favourite PizzaExpress Classic pizza for just £8.

Whether it’s a midweek lunch, family gathering or date night, this offer is available via the PizzaExpress Club, the brand’s industry-leading loyalty programme.

This delicious offer means those enjoying a slice of their favourite Classic pizza can save up to £6.95.

The offer is available for dine-in, Collection (including takeaway) and delivery via PizzaExpress Delivers.

For those not yet a PizzaExpress Club member, they can enjoy a £10 Classic pizza offer via a 12-digit code available from pizzaexpress.com/offer.

For those who aren’t yet members of the PizzaExpress Club, there’s never been a better time to join and experience what it feels like to be a Gold member – all they have to do is simply download the PizzaExpress Club app.

The offer is available for Classic pizza purchases only (including vegan and gluten free items), with a Romana upgrade available for an additional £1.95.

Please note this offer is not valid at PizzaExpress London Gatwick or PizzaExpress Live locations.

This offer can only be used in conjunction with How Did We Dough survey vouchers.

Terms and conditions apply: https://www.pizzaexpress.com/terms-and-conditions/october-offer