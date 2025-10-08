Two of the most respected schemes celebrating culinary excellence across England are the AA Rosette Awards and VisitEngland’s Taste Accolades. Both highlight venues that go above and beyond to deliver outstanding food and hospitality, whether you’re after a special night out or a great local meal.

The AA Rosette Scheme

The AA Rosette Scheme is one of the longest-running and most prestigious restaurant award programmes in the UK. Anonymous inspectors assess everything from the quality of ingredients to the skill, consistency and presentation of each dish.

Rosettes range from one to five, with even a single rosette marking a restaurant as one of the best in the country. Two or three Rosettes recognise exceptional cooking at regional or national level, while four and five Rosettes are reserved for truly outstanding kitchens among the UK’s elite.

VisitEngland Taste Accolades

The VisitEngland Taste Awards celebrate venues offering a warm welcome, excellent service and great-tasting food, no matter the style — from cafés and pubs to takeaways and fine dining restaurants.

Each business is assessed on its food and drink quality, customer service, staff knowledge and overall dining experience.

A Taste Accolade is awarded to venues scoring between 60% and 79%.

A Taste Gold Accolade goes to those achieving 80% or higher.

A special Local Food Accolade also recognises those championing locally sourced produce and regional suppliers.

Here in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, a number of restaurants have earned these highly respected distinctions, demonstrating that East Lancashire’s culinary reputation is stronger than ever.

Here’s a list of the restaurants and eateries that have been recognised for their outstanding food and service.

10 venues across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley have been recognised by the AA or VistEngland for their culinary extertise

Bertram's Restaurant Crow Wood, Holme Road, Burnley Bertram's has two AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Smart adults-only dining near Burnley."

Wilfred's Restaurant, Crow Wood, Holme Road, Burnley Wilfred's Restaurant and Bar has Visit England Tatse Gold Accolalde. An inspector said: "Discover a comfortable ambience with a friendly team."

Chocolate Strawberry Tea Rooms, Pendle Village Mill at Junction 12 The Chocolate Strawberry Tea Rooms has a Visit England Taste Accolade. An inspector said: "Local food in colourful setting."