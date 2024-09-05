Afternoon Antics returns for round two on Saturday, September 21, when partygoers will be taking over the the beer garden at Penny Black in Hargreaves Street.

The first-ever Afternoon Antics, held in May, was a monumental success, with hundreds of people turning out for a day of dancing, socialising and fun.

Although a free event, donation buckets will be at the venue and money collected will be donated to Casual Minds Matter mental health project and Pendleside Hospice.

Kicking off at 2pm, DJs Craig Kennedy, Carl Andrew and Madge Nawaz will be on the decks and The Rude Boyz will once again take to the stage at 3pm.

The idea for the event came from Burnley sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll who wanted to cater for people keen to go out for a dance and a couple of drinks earlier in the day.

Keep on scrolling to take a look back at pictures from the first event.

