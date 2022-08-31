Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roast beef dinner at the Hand And Dagger

After a pleasant drive around Kirkham, we arrived at this traditional country pub in nearby Treales. A friend had recommended it to us the week before, but he had arrived at 3:30pm which was too late for the food service as he hadn’t booked in advance.

The pub is in an idyllic rural location right by Lancaster Canal. The large beer garden was buzzing with families basking in the sunshine on this glorious afternoon. We were lucky to find a table - which was half in the shade so the dogs could keep out of the sun.

Me and my partner, Brian, are not big drinkers (Brian is teetotal) but we were happy to sit and have a glass before we dined as it was such a pleasant place to be. The garden is surrounded by baskets and tubs spilling over with flowers and greenery, and we also got chatting with some friendly folk at the next table.

Fish and chips at the Hand And Dagger

The dogs also got a very warm welcome from staff. They were brought a fresh bowl of water, and we got them an ice cream each to help them stay cool.

I went inside to order food and had a quick look around the pub, which is equally lovely. It has a traditional country feel with a log fire and I imagine it would be a cosy place to come in the colder months.

The food arrived quickly. I had the traditional fish and chips with mushy peas. The locally sourced fish tasted fresh but the thick crispy batter made it too stodgy for my tastes and I had to leave half of it. The chips had a nice flavour but again, they were overly crispy. Overall it was a disappointing meal.

Hand And Dagger beer garden

Brian had the roast sirloin and topside of British beef. It came with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and a panache of vegetables. The beef was flavoursome but also full of fat and he felt the three slices, each roughly the diameter of a coffee cup, could have been more generous. The highlight was the roast potatoes - they had a nice crispy skin with a light and fluffy centre, but the succulent sounding 'panache of vegetables' translated into a soggy dollop of mush.

He also had a sticky toffee pudding for dessert, which was a tasty sweet treat and came with a scoop of ice cream.

The Hand and Dagger aims to be one of the best food destination pubs according to their website. On this occasion their aim was a little off the mark. It was a real shame as everything else about this place is fabulous.

It’s a quiet family friendly environment, and there’s ample parking. It’s a popular spot for outdoor activities including cycling and watersports on the river.

There are two Glamping Pods available for hire, each with electricity, double bed, coffee machine. And there’s space for three motorhomes to pitch, all with access to the shower and toilet block.