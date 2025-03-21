Can you spot yourself, or any of your drinking buddies, in the former St James’ Row nightspot? Latest news headlines 'I would do it for free:' Bank of Dave film star on role of Mayor of Lancashire 'Exciting times ahead:' Company that has taken over running of leisure complex 19 fabulous pics as families enjoy daytime rave at Burnley venue
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.