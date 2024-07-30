Food lovers from across the county flocked to the town for the festival which is now in its third year. Celebrating the town’s own pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants there was a street food arena on Hartley Square and artisan market on Parliament Street car park.

There was live music and entertainment, activities and free crafts for children, foraging talks, cocktail classes, and Man v Food style competition.

Delivered as a collaboration between Colne BID and Independent Street the day also offered an opportunity to learn about the origins of food, meet the talented makers and bakers, and engage in enriching conversations with traders and the event team.

1 . Cracking photos from the Colne Food and Drink Festival at the weekend .Photo: Independent Street Photo Sales

