24 amazing photos capture vibe of former Burnley nightspot The Hop that was one of North West's leading music venues

By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:36 BST
These amazing photographs were taken over 40 years ago at one of Burnley's most iconic nightspots.

The Hop was one of the top music venues in the North West and built up a reputation for its friendly and lively atmosphere. The photos belong to Fiona Wild who was a regular at The Hop back in the day. And Fiona believes these photographs were taken around 1979 to 1980. She kindly agreed for us to share them first back in 2022.

Situated on Trafalgar, where the McDonald's drive-thru is now, The Hop remained as a pub/club under a few different names until it closed down and was demolished in the 1990s.

