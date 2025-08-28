After five years at the helm of Penny Black, Yasmin Nawaz and her sister Natalie are handing over the reins to pursue other projects. But the business will be very much kept ‘ in the family.’ As the sisters’ father, Madge Nawaz is taking over the venue, situated on the old central Post Office in Hargreaves Street, along with Gaz Ali and Craig Kennedy.

The trio, who are all well known and respected figures in the town, bring with them decades of experience in the hospitality industry.

The Penny Black official launch and a mini refurb of the venue, that includes painting the imposing original entrance doors pillar box red, very much in keeping with the history of the building, will be unveiled. A new wine, gin, prosecco and cocktail menu will also be launched.

