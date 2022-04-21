And the events at The Loom are going down a storm with customers who already flock to the regular live music weekends at the venue in Bank Parade.
Dubbed 'Sing for your Supper' as all performers are treated to a free meal courtesy of The Loom owners Georgia and Garry Nithin who have recently taken the bar over.
Formerly The Loom Makers bistro, Georgia and Garry have given the venue a new identity as a live music style bar serving tapas and pizza.
Georgia said: “Open mic nights aren’t really a thing in Burnley so we thought it would be a good opportunity to get one started.