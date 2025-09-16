Businessman Bobby Sethi went into partnership with Punch Pubs & Co to transform The Union, that dates back to 1893, into a traditional community ‘local.’
And Bobby is hosted a Western themed first birthday bash to celebrate a fantastic year. Customerd packed into the venue to enjoy live music and free buffet. And here is a selection of pics from the successful event.
Time to celebrate at The Union pub in Colne Photo: Revival Events
All smiles at The Union in Colne's Western themed one year anniversary party Photo: Revival Events
A couple smile for the camera at the one year anniversary party Photo: Revival Events
One of the younger customers takes part in the celebrations Photo: Revival Events