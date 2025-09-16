12 photos as Colne pub The Union celebrates first birthday since takeover by Bobby Sethi in partnership with Punch Pubs & Co

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:33 BST
It’s a year since a well known Colne pub, that is an integral part of the town’s history, was given a new lease of life.

Businessman Bobby Sethi went into partnership with Punch Pubs & Co to transform The Union, that dates back to 1893, into a traditional community ‘local.’

And Bobby is hosted a Western themed first birthday bash to celebrate a fantastic year. Customerd packed into the venue to enjoy live music and free buffet. And here is a selection of pics from the successful event.

Time to celebrate at The Union pub in Colne

1. Great pics as customers celebrate one year anniversary of revamp of Colne pub The Union

Time to celebrate at The Union pub in Colne Photo: Revival Events

Photo Sales
All smiles at The Union in Colne's Western themed one year anniversary party

2. Great pics as customers celebrate one year anniversary of revamp of Colne pub The Union

All smiles at The Union in Colne's Western themed one year anniversary party Photo: Revival Events

Photo Sales
A couple smile for the camera at the one year anniversary party

3. Great pics as customers celebrate one year anniversary of revamp of Colne pub The Union

A couple smile for the camera at the one year anniversary party Photo: Revival Events

Photo Sales
One of the younger customers takes part in the celebrations

4. Great pics as customers celebrate one year anniversary of revamp of Colne pub The Union

One of the younger customers takes part in the celebrations Photo: Revival Events

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ColneWestern
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice