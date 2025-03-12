St Patrick’s Day is set to take place on Monday March 17, and you may be wondering where the best place to celebrate is.

The Irish holiday is widely celebrated, and while the origin of St Patrick’s Day centres on the death date of St Patrick himself, in modern culture most people love to celebrate it with a pint and a jig in an Irish pub.

Booking website DesignMyNight has revealed the 12 best Irish pubs to visit across the UK.

1 . Daffodil Mulligan, London Daffodil Mulligan in London is described as “iconic”, which is loved for its pints, live music and sports, masterclasses and more. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

2 . O’Shea’s, Manchester O’Shea’s in Manchester serves up classic pub grub, which can be enjoyed alongside live music. It has been described as “a drinking den”. | OpenTable Photo Sales

3 . The Devonshire, London The Devonshire pub is a gastro dining space with an Irish theme. | Google-Oisin Rogers Photo Sales