With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two reception rooms, this property has the space befitting an East Lancastrian king, and that's before you even open the windows and have a look at the rolling gardens.

First living room The home's first living room has a multi-fuel burning stove and a stunning feature stone fireplace.

Kitchen How does underfloor heating, ceramic tiled flooring, cream panelled wall and base units, integrated appliances, access to the rear garden via stable doors, and a fireplace in a stone chimney breast with an exposed brick hearth sound?

Second living room The second living room has ample dining space, flagstone flooring, and a brick fireplace with decorative surround and multi-fuel burner with spotlights above.

Second living room The home has oodles of space for family life.

