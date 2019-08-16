Find some tasty regional dishes with The Lancashire Cook Book: Second Helpings

If you are looking for a tasty regional dish, The Lancashire Cook Book: Second Helpings shines a light on the exciting culinary landscape of the county.

The book revisits some of the finest local restaurants, gastropubs, cafes and markets who featured in its first edition published in 2016 and has been expanded to include a host of new additions.

Some delicacies includes We Don’t Give a Fork’s lamb burger with tzatziki, Sunflower Kitchen’s Goosnargh gin and tonic cheesecake, and Bertram’s Restaurant’s blackcurrant tart with brown sugar meringue.

Spencer Burge from Bertram’s Restaurant says: “You can actually taste the talent in this fantastic new Lancashire cook book. It is a privilege for us to be involved in such a unique publication that allows people at home to cook some great dishes, or it can help them to decide where to visit and have it cooked for them.”

The likes of The Freemasons at Wiswell, Choc Amor, FINO Tapas, Port of Lancaster Smokehouse and Holmes Mill are just a few of the new contributors ready to share their delicious recipes.

Chef owner of The Freemasons at Wiswell, Stephen Smith, wrote the foreword for the book and contributed an exclusive recipe of duck breast with lavender, fennel and peach. He says: “We’re lucky to have some of the best venues and producers in the country and The Lancashire Cook Book: Second Helpings will showcase our wonderful county and all it has to offer. We’re very proud of our county and it’s great to be able to show it off.”

This excitement is echoed by Holmes Mill, who say: “In Lancashire we are blessed with a bountiful larder of amazing produce. Hopefully this cook book will encourage people to search out local food and discover new favourites.”

For anyone in need of some liquid refreshment, Second Helpings also offers a host of drink recipes to help quench your thirst, from Exchange Coffee Company’s amazing espresso-style coffee to Batch Gin and Mr Fitzpatrick’s must-try cocktail collaboration.

The Lancashire Cook Book: Second Helpings is £14.95 and will be available to purchase from all of the contributors included in the book. You can also get your hands on a copy from smaller independent shops, as well as national book chains like Waterstones, WH Smiths, and online from Amazon.