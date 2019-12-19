Festive wreaths transform Colne into winter wonderland

Christmas wreaths adorning shop fronts in Colne have transformed the town into a winter wonderland.

More than 100 free wreaths were given out to businesses in the Colne BID area, organised alongside Colne Town Council’s revamped LED Light Display.

Festive

Colne BID chairman Stuart Wilson said: “We would like the wreaths back in January, so Open Gate’s Community Garden can compost them.

"Please do not just throw them away. We would also like the lights back, so we can run the Wreath Project again next year!. Please get in touch with us via email to manager@colnebid.co.uk.”

There are still a few wreaths left if a business in the BID area would still like to receive one. They just need to pick up their wreath from Tubbs of Colne on Albert Road.