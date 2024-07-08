Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A consultation is being held for people to have their say on a proposed pump track for Marsden Park in Nelson.

This will be a new addition to Pendle’s largest park and will be funded through the Healthy Town strand of the Nelson Town Deal project.

If you would like to give your input and find out more, pop along to Marsden Park football pitch – using the Hallam Road entrance to the park - any time between 6pm and 8pm THIS Thursday, 11 July.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This will be another great asset for Marsden Park. Last year we saw the creation of a new playground, a new multi-use games area is currently being created and this new pump track will complete the upgrade to the park.

Phil Riley, Zafar Ali and Coun. Asjad Mahmood

“It will be yet another way for our younger residents to exercise and socialise and I think in consulting them, we can ensure we get the design right and it will be used to its full potential.”

Phil Riley, the Council’s Green Spaces Manager, added: “We would like interested people to join us for a public consultation to discuss the design, features, location and community benefits of this exciting new addition.

“It’s a chance for residents to share their ideas, influence the design and layout and ask questions; as well as learn more about the project from the planners and engineers.