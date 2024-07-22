Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lots of free activities have been lined up for children to enjoy in Burnley town centre this summer.

Burnley BID has arranged a host of activities to take place every Friday, starting from August 2nd through to August 30th.

The first activity is a craft workshop, followed by a circus workshop on August 9th and 30th, both of which take place outside Superdrug at Charter Walk, and Crazy Golf on St James’s Street on August 16th and 23rd. Each activity runs from 11am-3pm and is free.

Charter Walk has confirmed activities to take place on Wednesdays, from July 31st to August 28th. Following a Cook Stars Cake and Biscuit decorating workshop on the 31st, each following Wednesday there will be a meet and greet, with characters from Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty and The Beast. These activities will run from 10am to 4pm, outside of Superdrug.

Crazy golf in Burnley

On Thursdays, from 11am – 3pm, Burnley Market will be hosting free creative workshops. Each Thursday will be a different theme, with children able to create and take home their own masterpiece.

As well as the free activities, there will also be some fairground rides in situ on Wednesdays, from August 7th – 28th, which will be £2 per ride, or £8 for 5 rides.

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Manager, said: “It can be hard to find ways to keep children entertained throughout the school holidays - the range of activities on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays provided by Burnley BID, Charter Walk and Burnley Market throughout August should hopefully help. The free activities range from craft to active events, ensuring there’s something to suit everyone.”