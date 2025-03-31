Barnoldswick in Lewis Carroll inspired Wonderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Barnoldswick's town centre went down the rabbit hole on Saturday, as the town celebrated its fourth Lewis Carroll themed 'Wonderland' event.

Alice presided over her tea party, the Mad Hatter gave Wacken Dance Workshops, the White Rabbit played party games and the Cheshire Cat told stories in a series of theatrical settings.

Entry to the Wonderland activities was through a Rabbit Hole on the Town Square. Hundreds of families took the plunge, taking part in a White Rabbit Card Hunt and craft activities.

One of the town council organisers, Coun. David Whipp said: “This year's Wonderland was the best yet! The day completed our series of winter events in style. These have run monthly beginning with Switch-On Saturday last November and have included our Ice Trail and Wizard days.

Barnoldswick Brass Band

“Thank you to everyone who came to enjoy themselves on Saturday and to all the people playing a part in staging the event including volunteers from the Library Friends group, Hope Churches at Holy Trinity, staff and volunteers from the town council, Just Imagine theatre company, scores of other entertainers, Barlick Yarn Fairies, Hope Technology and dozens of other businesses.”

Entertainment began on the Town Square stage with a performance from West Craven Cheer and Dance. Barnoldswick Brass Band played their first concert of 2025, and there were sets from North Wind Tribal Dancers and Imogen Gibson School of Dance.

Some 500 Easter egg prizes were given to children completing the Card Hunt around the town centre.

Creative activities included paper plate 'pocket' watches, White Rabbit headbands, Pin the Grin on the Cheshire Cat, Pebble Art and mask-making.

A hat-making workshop was overseen by the Mad Hatter. This was followed by a parade judged by the Hatter, Queen of Hearts and Craig 'Toyman' Edwards, who donated a console loaded with 500 retro-games as a prize. The hat parade was won by nine-year-old Ronnie Mulvaney.

The event was organised by Barnoldswick Town Council with funding support from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Town council events return with a bang at the end of May, with the free three-day live music festival, Bands On The Square, over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.