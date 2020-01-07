Exciting future planned for historic Burnley school

A historic former school in Burnley could be transformed after a successful funding bid.



Calico Homes is working with the local community in South West Burnley and Burnley Council to look at how the former Woodtop School in Accrington Road could be converted into high-quality housing.

Artist's impression of how the former Woodtop School could look

A bid by the two organisations to Homes England for £200,000 of funding was approved and will help ensure that local people are involved in both the design process and the scheme itself as it is developed.

The former Woodtop Primary School has been derelict for a number of years and has the potential to be brought back to life. The project will look at how the Grade II listed building could be transformed into top quality housing whilst preserving the historic elements.

Calico Homes is working in partnership with Participation Works to encourage people who have fond memories of the school to get in touch and share their stories, memorabilia and photographs.

After the success of the first event held back in November 2019, they will be hosting two additional family-friendly events for those who would like to be involved.

The first will take place on Saturday January 18th from 11am to 2pm on the Youth Space Bus, which will be parked on Cog Lane, Burnley.

The second will be held on Thursday January 23rd at Coal Clough Library, Coal Lane, Burnley from 3-30pm to 6-30pm.

Alicia Foley, community investment manager at Calico Homes, said: “We are really keen to get local people involved in looking at how Woodtop could be used for the provision of local homes and how the community could be involved in not only the design process but the management of any proposed scheme.

"This is a great opportunity for the SW Burnley community to be involved in the creation of a scheme that leads to a successful neighbourhood.”

To find out more about the events, please contact Lynne Blackburn, Project Manager at Participation Works, on lynneblackburn@me.com