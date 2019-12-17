Escape Hair Salon celebrates 10th birthday by raising £330 for Dementia Care

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, a Burnley hair salon has raised over £300 for Dementia Care.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to their 'loyal clients and friends' on their 10th birthday in late October, Escape Hair Salon on Briercliffe Road celebrated with cupcakes baked by Claire Louise Cakes as well as tea or coffee in the morning, raffling a variety of prizes to raise funds for Dementia Care, a charity salon owners Alison Swales and Ella Burns say is close to their hearts.

Alison Swales and Ella Burns. Photo by Nicola Wells fromWishing WellsCreative

In the evening, they then enjoyed champagne and canapés served by their two waiters, Michael and Conner, before raffling off more prizes to take the total raised for Dementia Care to a brilliant £330.

"We are so grateful for the support and we couldn’t thank everyone enough," said Alison. "We had an amazing time."