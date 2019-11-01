Drop off unwanted coats for the homeless at Safestore in Preston and Burnley for the Wrap Up Lancashire campaign

A self-storage company will be running a campaign encouraging Lancashire residents to donate good quality, unwanted coats to benefit the homeless during the winter months.

The annual Wrap Up Lancashire collection campaign will run from now until November 16, where people can drop off coats at the Preston branch of Safestore, based at Unit H, Guild Trade Centre Ribbleton Lane. Drop off is also available at Safestore Burnley, 4 Boran Court Network 65 Business Park, Burnley.

Collections of coats

The campaign will also see The Rotary Club set up numerous donation points across Preston as well as various Safestore self-storage locations.

Safestore is also providing storage space at several of its centres to facilitate the sorting, storage and distribution of thousands of coats to over 100 charities, homeless shelters, vulnerable women and children centres, elderly people in need and refugees.

Shahid Kadodia, digital and marketing Director at Safestore said: “With so many people in need in Lancashire, sadly some of the most vulnerable people will not have the luxury of wearing a coat this winter. With this figure only set to rise, we are delighted to be helping Wrap Up Lancashire - it’s a really great cause which supports many vulnerable people during this cold time of year. So please come in store today to donate unwanted coats and help us to keep Lancashire warm this winter.”

Ann-Marie Etherington, of The Rotary Club, said: “The cold winter months ahead can be incredibly tough for those sleeping rough, or in need and The Rotary Clubs ‘Wrap Up Greater Lancashire’ is hoping to offer support and compassion to those desperately in need.

“We sincerely appreciate the allocation of space from Safestore, which enables our volunteer teams to easily sort through and package up the thousands of coats donated to us for those who are vulnerable and in need. The charity initiative will help those in need across the country at a time when they need it most. The generous support of Safestore will enable us to sort and distribute thousands of warm coats to those most in need this winter.”

For more information, visit www.safestore.co.uk/blog/2019/10/wrap-up-2019/