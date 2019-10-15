Colne housing scheme shortlisted for major award

A Colne supported housing scheme has been shortlisted for a major award.



Limes Place provides 11 specially designed flats and 24-hour support for people living with mental health conditions, learning disabilities or physical disabilities.

Registered manager Suzanne Horsley and her team will find out if they are the winners at the Great British Care Awards at the end of this month. The annual event celebrates the significant contributions made by individuals working in the care sector.

Limes Place is in the running for the Housing with Care award, which recognises where people have been helped to remain independent in their own homes and to access the wider community.

The not-for-profit housing scheme opened on Argyle Street in December 2018 and is managed by national adult health and social care charity Making Space. It was rated ‘good’ by the CQC, the health and social care watchdog at its first inspection in August this year.

Paula Spence, performance and quality manager, Making Space, said: “Care is 100% person-centred at Limes Place.

“There is no fixed schedule – people are prioritised, not tasks. If someone wants to chat for three hours, the team will stay with them.

“The team knows each tenant personally and spend time with them as equals who are providing support, not as people who are imposing a routine or checking up on them.

“Limes Place is part of the community. Tenants enjoy everything the local community offers, including shops, cafes, libraries, local colleges and public transport. The team support tenants to live independently, happily and safely and they all have the view that they are privileged to enter people’s homes and support them to achieve their goals.”

Earlier this month, Making Space announced a new £1.5m.] supported housing scheme to be constructed alongside Limes Place. The Bright Street development will see 10 purpose-built one-bed bungalows created. Experienced staff from Limes Place will provide 24 hour background support to tenants of the new bungalows. Bright Street is due to open in May 2020.

Suzanne and her team will find out whether they have won at a gala awards evening at the Midland Hotel, Manchester, on Saturday October 26th.