Carluccio's advent calendar

The big day maybe a while off but we’ve started the countdown to Christmas and what better way than with a luxury advent calendar? And they don’t get much better than the limited-edition luxury food and drink advent calendars from your favourite Italian brand Carluccio’s and luxury French tea purveyor, Mariage Frères.

Enjoy the true taste of Italy this Christmas with very best of artisanal Italian produce behind every door. Impeccably sourced products range from store cupboard staples such as extra virgin olive oil, organic Italianavera tomatoes and Sugo alle Arrabbiata pasta sauce through to authentic sweet treats - think gianduiotti chocolates, Torta di Siena cake and Carluccio’s classic Amaretti Tradizionale. To get you into the party spirit, there’s a selection of boozy delights including the very best from Italian gin experts Malfy, a crisp Vai Vai Prosecco, aperitivo from Starlino and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beautifully packaged with vibrant, bold, geometric designs inspired by the work of Italian architect Gio Ponti with1960’s interconnecting patterns to reflect that Christmas is time to connect with friends and family, this year’s advent calendar can be repurposed and reused, or sustainably recycled.

Mariage Frères’ advent calendar

Available for pre-order from mid-October at www.carluccios.com, Carluccio’s 2022 Advent Calendar retails at £95 with products worth more than £140. Order early to avoid disappointment.

The release of luxury French tea emporium and purveyor Mariage Frères’ iconic tea advent calendar has become a much-anticipated moment in the festive calendar and this year is set to be no exception. New for 2022 comes the Noel Over The Rainbow Christmas calendar, a luxury, rainbow-hued and ribbon-tied advent calendar housing 25 premium teas from France’s iconic teahouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start each morning of advent with a truly elevated cup: behind every window you will find a luxury Mariage FreÌres tea. The brand has one of the world’s most extensive tea ranges and the calendar is the perfect introduction to Mariage FreÌres’ vibrant collection.