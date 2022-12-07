Pendle group hosting toy swap to help both the planet and families in need

Babygrown CIC is inviting parents to a Christmas toy swap on Saturday, December 17th from 10am to noon at Primet Community Centre in Primet Hill, Colne .

The event offers a cashless alternative to finding new toys for babies and toddlers up to age 2, while helping to reduce waste and save money on present-buying.

It is designed to help families who are struggling with the rising costs of living by allowing people to donate toys their child no longer wants or needs, and pick up something “new” in exchange, free of charge.