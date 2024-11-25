Countdown is on to arrival of Father Christmas and his annual sleigh tour in the Ribble Valley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:39 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 13:40 BST

Father Christmas is on his way to the Ribble Valley!

The man in red will be visiting the area, with assistance from his helpers from Clitheroe Rotary and Round Table, who will be making a cash bucket collection in support of local charities. New for 2024 is the ability to donate via a QR code. This will be displayed on santa’s sleigh, buckets and collectors ID as well as on posters displayed in various locations.

Santa gets on the road on Monday, December 2nd and will be on Clitheroe Market on Saturday, December 7th and at Tesco supermarket, Clitheroe on Sundays December 15th and 22nd and Sainsburys supermarket, Clitheroe, on Friday and Saturday, December 20th and 21st.

You can follow Santa’s progress each evening street by street, by going to his Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/RVsanta and then following the link to the tracker app. Santa will start each route from approximately 6pm each evening.

