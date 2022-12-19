News you can trust since 1877
Burnley town centre's festive ice rink attraction proves to be a red hot hit

Budding Torvill and Deans have the chance to test out their skills in a specially built ice rink in Burnley town centre that has been installed for the festive period.

By Sue Plunkett
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 4:26pm

The synethic ice rink has been installed on St James's Street near Wilko, and is open daily until this Friday (December 23rd) from 10am to 4pm.

It is 10 years since an ice rink was last installed in the town centre and this year's festive attraction has proved to be a hit with children of all ages, and adults too.

An ice rink has been installed in Burnley town centre to keep youngsters and families entertained right up until this Friday (December 23rd)
