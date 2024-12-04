Hundreds of families turned out for the annual Christmas lights switch on last Friday which included a host of attractions. Father Christmas hosted young visitors in his grotto before he did a ‘walkabout’ joined by the Grinch and a couple of elves.
The night included a live stage show with Mr Fizeek, Merlin’s magic show, vocalist Andrew Gilmour and a ‘Frozen’ sing a long and ‘meet and greet’ session. The lights switch on was followed by a spectacular firework display. Sponsors for the event were Fardella and Bell estate agents, Fort Vale Engineering and the Starkie Arms.
