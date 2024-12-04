33 photos as characters from 'Frozen' join Father Christmas and the Grinch for Padiham Christmas lights switch on

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Dec 2024, 09:50 BST
Christmas has officially begun in Padiham.

Hundreds of families turned out for the annual Christmas lights switch on last Friday which included a host of attractions. Father Christmas hosted young visitors in his grotto before he did a ‘walkabout’ joined by the Grinch and a couple of elves.

The night included a live stage show with Mr Fizeek, Merlin’s magic show, vocalist Andrew Gilmour and a ‘Frozen’ sing a long and ‘meet and greet’ session. The lights switch on was followed by a spectacular firework display. Sponsors for the event were Fardella and Bell estate agents, Fort Vale Engineering and the Starkie Arms.

1. Christmas lights switch on in Padiham 2024

2. Christmas lights switch on in Padiham 2024

3. Christmas lights switch on in Padiham 2024

4. Christmas lights switch on in Padiham 2024

