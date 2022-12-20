News you can trust since 1877
10 photos from Burnley town centre Christmas ice rink attraction

Budding Torvill and Deans have been testing out their skills in a specially built ice rink in Burnley town centre this week.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago

The synethic ice rink has been installed on St James's Street near Wilko, and is open daily until this Friday (December 23rd) from 10am to 4pm.

It is 10 years since an ice rink was last installed in the town centre and this year's festive attraction, arranged by Burnley BID, has proved to be a hit with children of all ages, and adults too

10 images of families having festive fun at Burnley ice rink attraction

2. 10 images of families having festive fun at Burnley ice rink attraction

3. 10 images of families having festive fun at Burnley ice rink attraction

4. 10 images of families having festive fun at Burnley ice rink attraction

