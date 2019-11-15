Charter Walk's new sensory room opens in Burnley

A fantastic new sensory room has opened in Burnley's Charter Walk shopping centre.

The sensory room is specifically designed to provide a safe and comfortable space for shoppers suffering with sensory overload away from the hustle and bustle of the centre.

The sensory room

It includes state of the art changing facilities including a lie down bed suitable for adults and a hoist. It was paid for by £55,000 funding from Burnley Council.

The room was launched as part of the centre’s ‘Purple Tuesday’s plans, the latest in a number of initiatives introduced by Charter Walk to ensure people living with disabilities have a more comfortable shopping experience.

The funding is part of the larger Better Care Grant given to Lancashire County Council to invest in social care projects.

Charter Walk is one of only two schemes to be allocated funding from the portion of the grant given to Burnley Council.

Centre manager Debbie Hernon said: “Our mission here at Charter Walk is to ensure that all shoppers, regardless of ability, have the best possible experience and the sensory room that this funding will help us build will go a long way to ensuring we meet that mission."