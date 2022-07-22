Volkswagen has opened order books for its all-electric ID.Buzz van, with prices starting at just over £57,000.

The much-anticipated model is the first EV from Volkswagen Commercial and will be offered in passenger and cargo variants. It is seem as the spiritual successor to the original T1 Microbus and draws many styling cues from the iconic splitscreen van.

For the moment, only the five-seat MPV version of the van is available to order, priced from £57,115, with the ID.Buzz Cargo going on sale next month.

The ID. Buzz is based on the same EV-dedicated MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 cars and uses a 77kWh battery and a rear-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp and 229lb ft of torque. A full charge offers an official driving range of 258 miles and rapid charging allows owners to get from five per cent to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

The MPV range is available in three trim levels, starting with Life, priced from £57,115.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a heated windscreen, digital cockpit, 10-inch touchscreen with sat nav, wireless phone charging and the Buzz box removable storage.

Style, priced from £61,915 adds the “IQ. Light” LED matrix headlights and adaptive interior ambient lighting and tailgate surround lighting, while the range-topping 1st Edition is priced at £62,995 and adds 21-inchalloy wheels, Discover Max navigation system with a 12” colour touchscreen and comfort seats with memory function.