Calling all Clarets: Burnley FC to hold second Turf Moor charity sleep-out

Burnley FC are looking for dedicated Clarets fans to join them for the Turf Moor sleep-out later this year and help raise crucial funds for Burnley FC in the Community, Emmaus Burnley and SafeNet Domestic Abuse Service.

Calling all Burnley fans to pledge to spend one night sleeping pitch side at the home of the Clarets, the club's annual sleep-out will take place on November 15th with more than £28,000 raised during last year's event by more then 50 dedicated fundraisers.

Hoping to beat that total this year, the initiative also aims to raise awareness of the rising homelessness epidemic in the UK, with official estimates putting the number of people sleeping on the streets, in sheds, or in tents in 2018 at 4,677 - 165% higher than in 2010 - with areas of the North West heavily affected.

“We received a fantastic response to last year’s Turf Sleep-out," said Neil Hart, Chief executive officer of BFCitC. "I will be taking part in the event again and I would encourage business leaders and Clarets supporters to join us. All the funds raised from this event will support some of the most vulnerable people in our town."

Managing director of SafeNet Helen Gauder said: “[This event] proved very powerful last year to join forces to tackle this issue in our community. We hope to gather even more support this time around; I’d urge as many people as possible to get involved and help us make real change for those who need it most.”

Director of Emmaus Burnley, Stephen Buchanan, added: "By spending one night out and raising funds will mean Emmaus can support others to never have to sleep out again. Nobody would choose homelessness, spending night after night on the street, worrying about shelter, food, and often your own safety as well as struggling with loneliness."

Funds raised at the event will be split evenly between BFCitC, the Clarets' official charity; Emmaus Burnley, a homeless charity in the town; and SafeNet Domestic Abuse Service with Jane's Place, a complex needs recovery refuge. Registration is £15 and fundraisers are asked to raise a minimum of £250. You must be over 16 to take part.