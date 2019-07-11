Burnley to become a summer wonderland with town centre garden party

Burnley is set to bloom and become a summer wonderland for a fun weekend.



For the second year running, Burnley town centre will be the place to be over the weekend of July 26th and 27th as Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Burnley Markets and Burnley Town Centre Management join forces to bring the two-day extravaganza to the town.

From 10am to 7pm, the public will be invited to take part in a collection of exciting activities, including a cosmopolitan street food and drink area while relaxing to the sound of the best of Burnley’s home grown talent as The Shift Events Presents Summer Garden Party Stage for Music and Spoken Word.

Over the weekend Charter Walk Shopping Centre will keep families entertained with free Pollen Partners gardening workshops at Budding Burnley, which includes the annual Grow Your Own Sunflower Competition.

Shoppers can also meet a giant panda and her baby cubs alongside their keeper who will be educating shoppers on these incredible animals. There will also be a giant Tetris, Pacman and Space Invaders for shoppers to challenge each other as well as performances from exciting acts and characters including a brass band made up of comedy chefs .

Plus there will be a chance to meet Charter Walk's new mascot, Springy the Spring Onion, who will be roaming around meeting families throughout the weekend.

There will also be a circus workshop, sand sculptures, a maypole, Punch and Judy shows, an interactive owls/birds of prey display, Wizard of Oz characters and an incredible street market for shoppers to enjoy.

Debbie Hernon, centre manager, said: “We can’t wait to work with Burnley Markets and Burnley Town Centre Management to bring another unique and exciting Garden Party to Burnley. We had so much fun at last year’s event and can’t wait to make this year’s even bigger and better.”