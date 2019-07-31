Burnley football team break Guinness World Record for longest five-a-side match

A football team from Burnley have broken the Guinness World Record for the longest game of five-a-side football in history, clocking a 72-hour, three-day-long continuous match.

Held at Roefield Health & Fitness in Clitheroe, the game was held in order to raise funds for the Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, which supports vulnerable people within the community who are suffering from mental health and emotional well-being challenges. By the end of the marathon challenge, a grand total of over £5,000 had been raised.

Sponsored by Burnley-based instant and charcoal barbecue manufacturer, Bar-Be-Quick, the match saw a team of 16 players rotate on and off throughout the 72 hours to beat the previous record of 70 hours by just under 120 minutes.

“We’re thrilled to have broken the record for the longest continuous game of 5-a-side football and raise money for the charity in the process," said Paul Keighley, managing director of Bar-Be-Quick. "Breaking a world record is no mean feat, and the team have done a fantastic job to surpass the current record, playing for 72 hours without sleep!"

The funds raised will go towards the Foundation for Ribble Valley Families’ delivery of Fusion Therapeutic Life Coaching, a fast-acting intervention for addressing mental health challenges. Already able to see service users within a week of referral - much faster than the 12-16 week waiting period for other mental health support services - the foundation is certainly about as good a cause as they come.

“We pride our self on giving back to the local community, and Bar-Be-Quick wouldn’t be the company it is today without the support and hard work of the local people," added Paul. "Setting the new Guinness World Record is impressive, as is the amount of money raised this weekend - it will allow the charity to continue to provide its life-changing services.

“A number of the foundation’s service users have referred to its work as 'life-saving', with demand for the service increasing significantly in the Ribble Valley area over the last 12-18 months," Paul added. "The money raised allows the foundation to continue to provide its important service to more people and ensure that it is seeing users as quickly as possible.”

For more info on the Guinness World Record and the Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, visit www.frvf.co.uk. To support the charity and donate, head to www.justgiving.com/campaign/FRVF