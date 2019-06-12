Burnley carer almost twice drink-drive limit banned for 16 months

A carer found almost twice the drink-drive limit after he broke down has been banned for 16 months.



Muhammad Abubakkar Khan (21) was caught just before midnight in his Audi on the hard shoulder of the M65. His hazard warning lights were flashing and he was in the driver's seat. Police noticed he smelled of drink and he was arrested. The defendant blew 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr John Rusius, defending Khan, a carer for his sister, told Burnley magistrates there had been no evidence of bad driving.

The solicitor continued: "Police attended and he accepted he had been driving. He fully cooperated. All he can do is say he's sorry and enter a guilty plea at the first opportunity, which he has done."

The defendant, of Colne Road in Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on the M65 Westbound on May 22. He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.