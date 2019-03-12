Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion calling for new members

The president of Burnley and Padiham's Royal British Legion group is calling for new members.

The branch now holds its meetings at Units 34 and 35, Burnley Market Hall. It opens Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm for membership and welfare advice while appointments are available from noon to 4pm.

It has reopened after being closed for a year.

Jim Bates, president of the group and veteran of the Arctic Convoys, said: "We can offer support and comradeship and a warm welcome will be extended to anyone who would like to join us.

"I'll carry on helping out as much as I can but I'm 97 now and we're only a small group so we could do with more members."

For more information, please ring 07592739762.