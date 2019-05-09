BBC presenter supporting Blooming Great Marie Curie campaign

A former Great British Bake Off presenter is backing the sweetest of all Marie Curie campaigns.

BBC presenter and actress Mel Giedroyc is encouraging people in East Lancashire to host their own Blooming Great Tea Party this June.

Local "tea party experts" are offering packs with tips, tricks and fundraising materials to help people throw a fabulous event in aid of Marie Curie.

Mel said: “Marie Curie’s wonderful nurses and support line heroes need you to bake up a storm this June and raise a few quid at a Blooming Great Tea Party. I know that people love a good natter over a cup of tea, who doesn’t? That’s why I’m supporting Marie Curie’s campaign.

“It’s a simple way to get together with your chums and raise money for people with a terminal illness. It’s a vital cause, so whether you invite the town over for a croquembouche or catch up with pals over a pack of party rings, Marie Curie needs you to raise a cuppa and some money this June.

“If you’d rather fake it than bake it, here’s my tip. Get yourself a shop bought Victoria sponge, shake it around the shopping bag to ‘distress’ the edges, sprinkle it with icing sugar, dot some fresh strawberries on top and pass it off as your own. There you go chums, mum’s the word. Keep that one to yourself!”

To receive your fundraising pack, sign up today at www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty or call 0800 716 146 and pledge your allegiance to #TeamBaker or #TeamFaker.