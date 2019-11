A table top sale, just in time for Christmas, will be held to raise money towards next year's Padiham on Parade.

The sale, with bargains galore, will be held at Padiham Town Hall on Sunday December 8th from 11am to 3pm.

Padiham on Parade, a weekend of 1940s inspired nostalgia for all ages, will next be held on July 27th and 28th, 2020.