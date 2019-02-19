Award-winning Burnley estate agent reveals brand-new look

An award-winning Burnley estate agent is welcoming in spring with a bright new look.

The makeover follows The Bee Hive's success in the prestigious British Property Awards, when it was voted Burnley’s number one estate agency.

Luke Robinson, business development director at the family-based firm, said: “We are conscious of the need to keep things fresh and this re-brand is key part of our business plan.

“It was a great honour for us to be recognised by the prestigious British Property Awards, but our focus now is what lies ahead and we want to further establish ourselves in the Burnley area.

“Our aim is to appeal to everyone, whether it be for sales or lettings, and we certainly have the right team and experience as well as the necessary desire. Hopefully, our new image will be seen all over town in the coming weeks and months.”