Another former Burnley pub to go under the hammer at auction

Another former Burnley pub will go under the hammer on Tuesday.

The former Black Bull in Marsden Road, Burnley, was more recently used as an Indian restaurant. The property is located close to the junction with Briercliffe Road.

The substantial property is up for sale with a guide price of £160,000 with Pugh Auction's sale to be held at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester.

The accommodation briefly comprises dining area and bar together with an open plan kitchen, rear storage and w/c facilities. The first floor offers an additional dining area/function room with bar and further w/c facilities. In addition, the first floor also provides living accommodation comprising two bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen.