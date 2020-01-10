A countryside classic: breathtaking five-bed barn conversion yours for £1.2m

Misty mornings, frost on the grass, your breath showing in the sunshine. What's not to love?

This stunning five-bedroom barn conversion, on the market for £1,195,000 with Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents, is located just outside Ormskirk and accessed off a quiet country lane. The home is an immediate stunner, opening into a grand reception hallway featuring a huge barn window while other classic features include an oak staircase and original beams throughout. OUtside it gets even better: the property has 3.5 acres of wonderful land and gardens complete with paddocks and stables. Take a look around...

Exterior (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

Hallway (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

Sitting room (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

Sitting room (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

View more