Breakfasts

9 of the best places for breakfast in the Burnley area - according to TripAdvisor

If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in the Burnley area.

These are nine of the best breakfast spots in the town, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Had a few breakfasts in my time. This is up there with the best hotel brekkies I have had. Had a prawn sandwich and a hot chicken ciabatta with chunky chips yesterday. All that was lovely too. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. Fitzys at the Best Western Higher Trapp Country House Hotel

I visit this lovely, friendly, cosy restaurant, when in town, mainly for breakfast. Quite simply the best poached eggs I have ever had. TripAdvisor reviewer

2. Bellissimo Italian Coffee Shop and Bistro

A very very nice little place. Had an excellent breakfast and very nice coffee. Friendly, efficient service, and nicely decorated. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. The Fat Giraffe

As stated previously, this place never fails to deliver top notch food. Whether its burgers, pies, sandwiches or breakfast. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Bistro 197

