9 of the best places for breakfast in the Burnley area - according to TripAdvisor
If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in the Burnley area.
These are nine of the best breakfast spots in the town, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Fitzys at the Best Western Higher Trapp Country House Hotel
Had a few breakfasts in my time. This is up there with the best hotel brekkies I have had. Had a prawn sandwich and a hot chicken ciabatta with chunky chips yesterday. All that was lovely too. TripAdvisor reviewer