£1.5m early-20th century mansion with three storeys, stained glass windows, and formal gardens
On the marker for a cool £1.5m, this three-storey mansion built in the early 1900s is comfortably one of the North West's finest.
A beautiful five-bed detached house located in Ormskirk, this home - on the market for £1,500,000 with Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents - boasts stunning period features from stained glass windows and bespoke hand-crafted joinery to numerous fireplaces and manicured formal gardens boasting views of the Cumbrian mountains. Accessed via a stone-pillared entrance gate, the house also comes with ancillary accommodation. Does it get any better than this? Take a look around...
Driveway (credit:Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents)