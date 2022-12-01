Our retro picture gallery this weeks looks at the ‘jewel in Burnley’s crown’, Towneley Park.

Local historian Roger Frost has delved into the archives of Burnley Civic Trust for some fascinating photographs and history of the park.

He said: “Towneley Park is not only for summer, it can be just as interesting in the winter. Incredible but Towneley Park dates from 1490 when Sir John Towneley enclosed his lands there for hunting.

“The park was landscaped in the eighteenth century, not by Capability Brown but by one of his followers. The ha ha still survives as do some of the plantings, like the Avenue of trees in front of the Hall, which is over 250 years old.

“In this article we have covered some of the things that can be seen in the park, but the Hanbrig entrance buildings, the Local History Museum, which is housed in the former brewery, and the Stables, now used for refreshments, will be the focus of another article in the series. As yet, we have not entered the Hall itself but, as you will know, there is plenty to see there.”

1. Wilderness Towneley Park is a very good place to enjoy a walk with somewhere to return to for light refreshments, the former Stables Tea Rooms. Here we see the rustic bridge on one of the walks behind the hall, in the part of the park known as the Wilderness

2. Lake Apart from the hall, perhaps the most famous feature of the park is the lake. It is a place for bird spotters, young and old, though ducks are more common than the swans that can be seen in this picture

3. Memorial The War Memorial, which was erected in 1926 and paid for by former Mayor of Burnley, Thomas Thornber.

4. Memorial The Burnley War Memorial is located at a wonderful site in front of Towneley Hall, but it was not intended for the park. St James Street, near to its junction with Yorkshire Street, was investigated but it was thought that the site would interfere with the traffic in the busy town centre.