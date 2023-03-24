Pubs, clubs, Cubs and churches feature in our Retro photo gallery today which reproduces old Burnley Express photos from 1966 and 1982.
The pictures from the Burnley Civic Trust collection should include many familiar faces and scenes from our past. Take a look.
1. Walter Street Working Men's Club, Brierfield, 1982
An evening of cabaret and music organised by the committee at Walter Street Working Men’s Club, Brierﬁeld, raised well over £100 for the Mayoress of Pendle’s fund. It featured singing by Mr David Gott, Mrs Marion Langley, Mrs Connie Mason and conjuring by Mr Bill Edmondson. Mike King was the compere. Photo: S
2. Piccadilly, 1982
Piccadilly Road children wait for their transport to take them to the pantomime. From the Royal Wedding celebrations, a community group has grown in Piccadilly Road aimed at helping both young and old. Since last July the committee of 14 have held a party for the old people of the area at the Girasol Restaurant, and took 90 children to see the pantomime "Puss in Boots" at Blackburn. Photo: S
3. Temple Street, 1982
Mr Hall (third from the left) receives the cheque from Coun. Pickup. Looking on are Temple Street centre users and Mrs B. Thornber (centre manager, fourth from left), Mr Jack Peel (manager, day care services, fifth from left), members of staff and Mrs J. Pickup (standing behind the new wheelchair on the right).
Coun. Albert Pickup, who was Burnley's Mayor in 1978-79, closed his charity fund with two final donations - to the Temple Street Centre and to Express Help. Photo: S
4. Brierfield Town Hall, 1966
Miss Brierfield (Miss V. Catterall) dispensing ice during the cheese and wine party with other guests in the background. Photo: S