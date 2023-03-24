2 . Piccadilly, 1982

Piccadilly Road children wait for their transport to take them to the pantomime. From the Royal Wedding celebrations, a community group has grown in Piccadilly Road aimed at helping both young and old. Since last July the committee of 14 have held a party for the old people of the area at the Girasol Restaurant, and took 90 children to see the pantomime "Puss in Boots" at Blackburn. Photo: S