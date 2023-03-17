Today our retro picture gallery shines a spotlight on Burnley folk pictured in the Burnley Express in 1966, 1967 and 1990.
Cast your eyes over some of these familiar faces from the past. Can you spot anyone you recognise?
1. St Theodore's High School, January 3rd 1990
St Theodore’s School pupils took in items for distribution among old people at Christmas time and here are some of them with just a few of the items which were sent out and much appreciated by the recipients Photo: S
2. Padiham Youth Club, January 1990
Padiham Youth Club was one step nearer getting its own set of disco lights thanks to the Transport and General Workers’ Union at Michelin Tyre Company, Burnley.
Mr Fred Watters, convenor of the Union branch at Michelin, was the special guest at one of the youth club’s regular discos and handed over a cheque for £100 to the town centre club. Photo: S
3. Fir Grove Hostel, Todmorden Road, Burnley, January 1990
Staff at Fir Grove Hostel in Todmorden Road got their act together to provide the elderly residents with some Christmas cheer. The pantomime Cinderella was performed for around 20 residents with families and friends also invited. Photo: S
4. Irish Democratic League Club, Richard Street, Burnley, January 1990
Entertainment, a buffet, three free drinks and £4 spending money each awaited 132 senior citizens who attend the Irish democratic League Club’s annual elder members’ Christmas party. Club president Bill Ludlum said “We had a terrific night. This flu epidemic kept some of the members at home unfortunately, but we sent them their £4 anyway.” Photo: S