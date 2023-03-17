News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
7 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
8 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
9 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
10 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Retro picture gallery of Burnley folk from the 1960s and 1990s

Today our retro picture gallery shines a spotlight on Burnley folk pictured in the Burnley Express in 1966, 1967 and 1990.

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

Cast your eyes over some of these familiar faces from the past. Can you spot anyone you recognise?

St Theodore’s School pupils took in items for distribution among old people at Christmas time and here are some of them with just a few of the items which were sent out and much appreciated by the recipients

1. St Theodore's High School, January 3rd 1990

St Theodore’s School pupils took in items for distribution among old people at Christmas time and here are some of them with just a few of the items which were sent out and much appreciated by the recipients Photo: S

Photo Sales
Padiham Youth Club was one step nearer getting its own set of disco lights thanks to the Transport and General Workers’ Union at Michelin Tyre Company, Burnley. Mr Fred Watters, convenor of the Union branch at Michelin, was the special guest at one of the youth club’s regular discos and handed over a cheque for £100 to the town centre club.

2. Padiham Youth Club, January 1990

Padiham Youth Club was one step nearer getting its own set of disco lights thanks to the Transport and General Workers’ Union at Michelin Tyre Company, Burnley. Mr Fred Watters, convenor of the Union branch at Michelin, was the special guest at one of the youth club’s regular discos and handed over a cheque for £100 to the town centre club. Photo: S

Photo Sales
Staff at Fir Grove Hostel in Todmorden Road got their act together to provide the elderly residents with some Christmas cheer. The pantomime Cinderella was performed for around 20 residents with families and friends also invited.

3. Fir Grove Hostel, Todmorden Road, Burnley, January 1990

Staff at Fir Grove Hostel in Todmorden Road got their act together to provide the elderly residents with some Christmas cheer. The pantomime Cinderella was performed for around 20 residents with families and friends also invited. Photo: S

Photo Sales
Entertainment, a buffet, three free drinks and £4 spending money each awaited 132 senior citizens who attend the Irish democratic League Club’s annual elder members’ Christmas party. Club president Bill Ludlum said “We had a terrific night. This flu epidemic kept some of the members at home unfortunately, but we sent them their £4 anyway.”

4. Irish Democratic League Club, Richard Street, Burnley, January 1990

Entertainment, a buffet, three free drinks and £4 spending money each awaited 132 senior citizens who attend the Irish democratic League Club’s annual elder members’ Christmas party. Club president Bill Ludlum said “We had a terrific night. This flu epidemic kept some of the members at home unfortunately, but we sent them their £4 anyway.” Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Burnley