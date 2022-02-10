Preston in the 80s: 9 pictures showing life in 1983

4.

A touch of American razzmatazz will come to Deepdale football ground, for as Preston North End and Gillingham players run out on to the pitch they will be greeted by cheer leaders performing a routine to the club's signature tune Margie. This will be just one of three spectaculars performed by pupils of William Temple High School, Preston. The school children will also entertain spectators with a gymnastics display, and during the interval they will give a demonstration of ball skills. Pictured above is the entire team taking part