More than 200 youngsters turned out to say a fond farewell to "Popsie" the lollipop man. Mr Frank Condon, 80, has decided to call it a day after 20 years of seeing children safely across the busy Blackpool Road. Pupils from Roebuck county primary school presented their favourite lollipop man with a special engraved plaque and a card in the shape of a lollipop signed by all of them
Preston in the 80s: 9 pictures showing life in 1983

We've picked out these photos from the archives to bring back some memories

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:51 am

This week we are looking at 1983. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures of Preston folk in 1982. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from the 80s

1.

Pram pushing pub regulars made a four-mile round trip for the Mayor of Blackpool's sea disaster fund. About 20 pairs from the Sumner's Hotel, Fulwood, Preston, formed a colourful procession over the course. On the way round pub collections raised over £300 and the final tally is expected to be more than £600. One pair were so far behind at one point that they hitched a free bus ride to help them along the way!

2.

Barmaid Hilary Calvin took to her bed at the weekend... but the big lie-in was all in a good cause. The 19-year-old from Queensway, Ashton, Preston, was taking part in a sponsored bed push to raise money for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Cancer Research Fund. Joining her were customers and staff from the Pig and Whistle pub on Blackpool Road, Lea. The group, many in fancy dress, dragged two beds from Preston's Flag Market back to the Pig and Whistle... calling off at other hostelries on the route

3.

Preston's mayor, Coun Joe Pownall, took the first steps to reverse the damage caused by Dutch elm disease. And there to help him were children from nearby Elms and Moorfield schools. The two schools look on the Moor Park, which has borne the brunt of the damage caused by the disease. More than 100 trees throughout the town have succumbed to the killer fungus, and Lime trees are being put in their place

4.

A touch of American razzmatazz will come to Deepdale football ground, for as Preston North End and Gillingham players run out on to the pitch they will be greeted by cheer leaders performing a routine to the club's signature tune Margie. This will be just one of three spectaculars performed by pupils of William Temple High School, Preston. The school children will also entertain spectators with a gymnastics display, and during the interval they will give a demonstration of ball skills. Pictured above is the entire team taking part

