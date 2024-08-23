The Thompson Park Miniature Railway, which next year will celebrate its 25th anniversary, has proved a popular local tourist attraction since it opened.
Take a look at these wonderful photos.
1 / 3
The Thompson Park Miniature Railway, which next year will celebrate its 25th anniversary, has proved a popular local tourist attraction since it opened.
Take a look at these wonderful photos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.