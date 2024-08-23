Picture gallery charts history of miniature railway in Burnley's Thompson Park

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:35 BST
Our wonderful retro picture gallery charts the beginnings of a Burnley institution.

The Thompson Park Miniature Railway, which next year will celebrate its 25th anniversary, has proved a popular local tourist attraction since it opened.

Take a look at these wonderful photos.

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Roger Frost at the official opening in 2005

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Roger Frost at the official opening in 2005 Photo: s

Getting read for Santa Special 2023

Getting read for Santa Special 2023 Photo: s

Phase 2

Phase 2 Photo: s

Brian Howarth left of picture and Mike Bailey on the right

Brian Howarth left of picture and Mike Bailey on the right Photo: s

