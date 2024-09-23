Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Padiham’s history will come to life this weekend with the town’s annual archives’ exhibition.

Now in its 18th year, dozens of visitors are expected to flock to the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall for the exhibition that runs this Saturday and Sunday (September 28th and 29th) from 10am to 4pm.

An event for all ages, visitors can take a stroll down memory, taking in over 130 years of photos and memorabilia, in particular the 75th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the Arbories Memorial Sports Ground and a look at Padiham’s listed buildings. There will also be a tribute to Rona Swindlehurst, a talented artist from the town who recently died. The ever popular school photos will also be on display.

Jack Threlfall, a character from Padiham's past who will feature in the annual archives' exhibition this weekend

Open every Tuesday from 10am to 2pm, Padiham’s Archive Museum, also housed inside the town hall, has been developed over the last 19 years and is filled with images and memorabilia donated by the people of Padiham. All visitors are more than welcome.

Exhibition organiser Ann Clark said: “The exhibition has become a well established annual event in the town’s calendar with lots of visitors researching their roots and sharing their memories of Padiham. It’s great to be back again after a two year break.”

Admission to the exhibition is £3, accompanied children are free, and all the proceeds will go to Padiham Archives Group. Refreshments will be available. For information on visiting the archives museum at other times ring 07977793963 or email [email protected]